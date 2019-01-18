thedlack
on January 18th, 2019
This strain by Item 9 Labs is quite incredible. Though many companies cultivate this strain, this one is very sweet, super frosty and has incredible taste! Highly Recommended if you want to give Candyland a try!
Sativa: Granddaddy Purple X Platinum Cookies.
on July 31st, 2018
Candyland has a great aromatic smell, a great taste and it helps me with my pain. I feel a very calming sensation with this strain.
Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.