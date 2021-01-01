About this product

With both cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes, Candyland Broad Spectrum cartridge gives more of the entourage effect patients need. Featuring uplifting and stimulating effects ideal for social gatherings or creative endeavors, Candyland is a top-seller for that very reason. An ideal pick to fight pain and/or fatigue and get users up off the couch while boosting creativity with a body-mind relaxation that can alleviate some anxiety.