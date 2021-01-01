Candyland Broad Spectrum 1G
About this product
With both cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes, Candyland Broad Spectrum cartridge gives more of the entourage effect patients need. Featuring uplifting and stimulating effects ideal for social gatherings or creative endeavors, Candyland is a top-seller for that very reason. An ideal pick to fight pain and/or fatigue and get users up off the couch while boosting creativity with a body-mind relaxation that can alleviate some anxiety.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
