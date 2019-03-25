 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Candyland Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Featuring freshly harvested flower packed with natural, full-flavor terpenes and potent cannabinoids extracted in-house, Live Resin Candyland is a top-seller. Housed in an Apollo 710 Pod engineered to hit big with broad-spectrum flavor and effects while fitting in the palm of your hand. It’s an ideal pick to fight pain and/or fatigue and get users up off the couch into a creative or social headspace.

Beetcookies

Great euphoric high, okay flavor, but the pod is the best hitting cartridge I’ve found.

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

