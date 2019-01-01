Chem Dawg Special Reserve
About this product
With Chem Dawg Special Reserve from Item 9 Labs, you know you’re in for a treat. This premium cut of the Indica-dominant Hybrid exudes Chem Dawg’s signature chemical, pine-esque aromas at their finest. The chemical smoke floods tokers with a cerebral buzz and euphoric physical stone. Indica dominant: Nepalese X Thai.
