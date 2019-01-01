 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chem Dawg Special Reserve

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Chem Dawg Special Reserve

About this product

With Chem Dawg Special Reserve from Item 9 Labs, you know you’re in for a treat. This premium cut of the Indica-dominant Hybrid exudes Chem Dawg’s signature chemical, pine-esque aromas at their finest. The chemical smoke floods tokers with a cerebral buzz and euphoric physical stone. Indica dominant: Nepalese X Thai.

