  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Cocktails Disposable Pen - 0.3g

Cocktails Disposable Pen - 0.3g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Each flavor is crafted from organic fruit and botanically derived terpenes carefully mixed with 100% solvent-free distillate. The Item 9 Labs' Cocktails mixology team is proud to deliver your favorite summertime drinks in the palm of your hand The 280mAh breath-activated battery lasts for about 300 puffs between recharges, ensuring your battery lasts longer than the oil does. Each Item 9 Labs’ Cocktails disposable is filled with 300 mg of Item 9 Labs premium distillate patients trust and love. Blackberry Mojito: a wondrous blend of botanically derived sweet mint - Perfect for summer pool parties or cooling down after a hike, this Blackberry Mojito needs no ice to be refreshing. Old Fashioned: tastes of sweet anise, a hint of bitters, complemented with citrus and cherry notes — all the enjoyment without worrying about a hangover. Piña Colada: a beach vacation small enough to fit into your pocket. While the little umbrella isn’t included, a botanically derived terpene blend of tropical pineapple, sweet coconut, and a little rum spice is a mainstay. Strawberry Daiquiri: this hot weather option is well-suited for long hikes, river floats, and camping — no blender required. No Laws: is a patio breeze blended with an ocean wave. Created for those tired of waiting in beer lines, No Laws is here to celebrate the basic in all of us. For your posse, for your crew, for all their friends – No Laws is an experience worth sharing.

4 customer reviews

Misfit717

Wish you could take the tank off afterwards. These hit so well, look so nice, and you can recharge them! Just wish you could re use them!

mrsboatwright

The white claw is delicious!!! I cant even put into words how yummy it tastes...

710doctors

Best Distillate in the World, in the best Ceramic Rechargable Vape Pen in the Market today and hopefully the future. I Love this product, thank you item nine labs.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.