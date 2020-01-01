Delta 8 Blackberry Cucumber Cartridge - 0.5g
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Calming cucumber with the bitter sweetness of blackberry organic fruit terpenes, Blackberry Cucumber cartridge is vacation relaxation available on-the-go. Known for its body sensations, relaxation, and clear-headedness with just a slight psychotropic effect, Item 9 Labs Delta 8 cartridges give just the amount of cerebral kick needed to feel lifted but stay alert.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.