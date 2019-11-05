Khuy1973
on November 5th, 2019
Not great
from Item 9 Labson November 26th, 2019
We're sorry you did not have a pleasant experience with our Delta 8. If you would like to provide more information, we'd be happy to find a better solution for you!
Terpenes harvested from high-antioxidant blueberries combined with the anti-anxiety and pain relieving properties of Item 9 Labs Delta 8 distillate provide neuro-protective properties that won’t squish in your pocket. Well suited for users looking for chill without chilling out, Blueberry Delta 8 cartridges can help make tense times tolerable, without couch lock or a soaring head high.
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.