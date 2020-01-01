About this product

Reported to soothe headaches, decrease hangovers, reduce nausea, increase appetite, and improve libido, Delta 8 capsules are for those looking for a 1:1 feeling with less psychoactivity. Delta 8 typically works by helping modulate our endocrine system, which can often increase arousal. Like all cannabinoids, Delta 8 affects each person differently. We recommend slowly increasing your dosage to find one that works — we’d love to hear about your experiences!