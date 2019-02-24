DRWyatt on February 24th, 2019

Amazing!!! If you suffer from anxiety or paranoia from smoking, like me 😁. You'll really like this stuff. I'm also not very big on feeling "stoned" or "high". My first try of this was very pleasant, no anxiety at all and I didn't feel stoned or mentally fogged down. I felt really good, medicated, but completely clear-headed. Unbelievable!!! How nice it was to be able to function and NOT be stuck on the couch with a pillow on my stomach. I tried the Indica Sunday Driver, which was a lemon lime flavor.