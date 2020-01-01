About this product

THCA constructed at Item 9 Labs is a crystal-like substance that is the result of isolating the THCA cannabinoid from the cannabis plant. THCA by itself is inactive THC crystals that become activated when smoked or dabbed. This form of cannabis is seen as the holy grail of potency with 99% purity and little to no terpene profile. Item 9 Labs THCA has many medicinal benefits including anti-inflammatory, anti-emetic for nausea and loss of appetite, and neuroprotective properties. When dabbed, THCA provides patients with an extremely intense effect which is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief in small, potent dosages. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.