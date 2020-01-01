Do-Si-Dos THCa Diamonds
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THCA constructed at Item 9 Labs is a crystal-like substance that is the result of isolating the THCA cannabinoid from the cannabis plant. THCA by itself is inactive THC crystals that become activated when smoked or dabbed. This form of cannabis is seen as the holy grail of potency with 99% purity and little to no terpene profile. Item 9 Labs THCA has many medicinal benefits including anti-inflammatory, anti-emetic for nausea and loss of appetite, and neuroprotective properties. When dabbed, THCA provides patients with an extremely intense effect which is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief in small, potent dosages. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.