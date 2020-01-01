 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Dosi Cake Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Dosi Cake Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

With potent relaxation that won't lock you to the couch, this Do-Si-Do X Wedding Cake cross offers up the former's floral and spicy notes with the latter's creamy Kushiness. Ideal for later afternoons or evenings, but won't knock you out any time of the day.

Dosi-Cake

Dosi-Cake combines Do-Si-Dos and Wedding Cake, giving us a new Kush cultivar. It hits your body with a potent relaxing effect that’s not too sedating. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, this strain takes the best attributes of both parents: Do-Si’s floral and spicy notes and Wedding Cake’s creamy kushiness. 

 

