Dosi Cake Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g
About this product
With potent relaxation that won't lock you to the couch, this Do-Si-Do X Wedding Cake cross offers up the former's floral and spicy notes with the latter's creamy Kushiness. Ideal for later afternoons or evenings, but won't knock you out any time of the day.
About this strain
Dosi-Cake
