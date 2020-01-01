 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutch Treat Haze Apollo Live Resin pod (Tryke collaboration) - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Created using fresh-frozen Tryke flower processed into Apollo Live Resin pods by Item 9 Labs, Dutch Treat Haze is lemony upfront chased by eucalyptus and pine, with spicy notes all the way down. Well-balanced and uplifting without being too heady, Dutch Treat Haze is an all-day option for those looking to improve moods without getting floppy.

Dutch Treat

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.