Festival Feels Broad Spectrum cartridge - .5g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Bring that concert vibe to you with Festival Feels. Forget about the cancellations and postponements, this Broad Spectrum cartridge is for whenever you’re feeling it. Created with nothing but organic terpenes and organically grown distilled Delta 9 THC, the grape upfront chased by purple is primed to get you playing air guitar...or just letting the music wash over you. Blending almost-spring sweetness with that deep purple down beat, Festival Feels is sonic chill in a puff.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.