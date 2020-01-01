Fruit Pie Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 Labs
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Combining Fruitbound with Pie 95 gives Fruit Pie an aroma cross-section of menthol-like cherry dough with sour candied fruit and berries. Created with fresh-frozen cannabis that's immediately processed, this is one Item 9 Labs choice that will have you standing out wherever you choose to imbibe.
About this strain
Fruit Pie
Using two of their own strains, Green Team Genetics’ Fruit Pie crosses workhorse Fruitbound with gassy, cherry strain Pie 95. With big yields, Fruit Pie puts out aromas ranging from sour candied fruit and berries to a menthol-like cherry dough, making this strain loud and delicious.