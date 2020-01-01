 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Fruit Pie Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Combining Fruitbound with Pie 95 gives Fruit Pie an aroma cross-section of menthol-like cherry dough with sour candied fruit and berries. Created with fresh-frozen cannabis that's immediately processed, this is one Item 9 Labs choice that will have you standing out wherever you choose to imbibe.

Fruit Pie

Using two of their own strains, Green Team Genetics’ Fruit Pie crosses workhorse Fruitbound with gassy, cherry strain Pie 95. With big yields, Fruit Pie puts out aromas ranging from sour candied fruit and berries to a menthol-like cherry dough, making this strain loud and delicious.

