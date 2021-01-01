Fuji Apple Haze Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Made with organically grown and botanically derived terpenes blended with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, the Fuji Apple Haze Broad Spectrum cartridge offers holiday apple pie vibes all year long.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.