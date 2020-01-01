 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gelato Broad Spectrum cartridge

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Gelato Broad Spectrum cartridge offers creamy dense citrus taste and fluffy lemon aroma, with an uplifting focus increase and body relaxation. 14 different botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes blended with high THC distillate make the Gelato Broad Spectrum cartridge great for daytime use — often providing suitable effects at lower doses.

About this brand

