  5. GG4 Original Glue
Hybrid

GG4 Original Glue

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower GG4 Original Glue

About this product

Item 9 Labs's Original Glue has top-charting potencies and physical, euphoric relief. This heavy-hitter flower stinks of coffee grounds and sour skunk, unmistakable and enticing in its terpene profile. A taste of Original Glue's sour flavors makes the mind race with a rushing buzz before the body descends into a resounding stoniness.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

