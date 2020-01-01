Ghost OG Distillate Cartridge
About this product
Flavored with non-GMO, natural terpenes tasting of citrus, earth, and diesel, Ghost OG balances head and body highs to battle pain, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and nausea. Housed in a CCell cart and known for its relaxing, euphoric, happy, and even talkative effects, it’s an excellent afternoon or evening choice.
About this strain
Ghost OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.