Ghost OG Distillate Pod
About this product
With a citrus, earthy, and diesel non-GMO terpene profile mixed with Item 9 Labs distillate in an Apollo 710 Pod programmed for our oil viscosity, Ghost OG battles pain, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and nausea. The balanced body and head high is a great all-day choice, thanks to its relaxing, euphoric, happy, and sometimes talkative effects.
About this strain
Ghost OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.