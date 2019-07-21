 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GMO Cookie Live Resin

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Live Resin Sauce is a very moist, sappy, liquid-like cannabis extract that contains a high level of terpenes. Live Resin Sauce looks like crystals drenched in a thick liquid and is delivered to the patient by dabbing. Like concentrates, Live Resin Sauce is made through an extraction process that removes all impurities. Although it is not as stable or rigid as shatter - the aroma and taste are far more apparent than in other forms of concentrates. What makes our Live Resin Sauce different from other forms of concentrates is the high amount of terpenes it contains that creates its saucy consistency, strong aroma, and enjoyable taste. It is great for patients seeking a hard-hitting high that captures the full spectrum aromas from a freshly harvested plant. Item 9 Labs Live Resin Sauce comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

About this brand

