GMO Cookies Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges GMO Cookies Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

About this product

Packed with broad-spectrum terpenes (that some report as garlic mushrooms and onions) in an Apollo 710 Pod geared to bring out full terpene flavor. GMO Cookies Live Resin is a pleasure for the nose and body. Known as deeply pain relieving without immediately putting users to sleep, this in-house extract offering boasts an uplifting head high, with a relaxed body, that will rapidly increase appetite. Excellent before dinner and in the evening.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

About this brand

