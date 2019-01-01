GMO Cookies Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Packed with broad-spectrum terpenes (that some report as garlic mushrooms and onions) in an Apollo 710 Pod geared to bring out full terpene flavor. GMO Cookies Live Resin is a pleasure for the nose and body. Known as deeply pain relieving without immediately putting users to sleep, this in-house extract offering boasts an uplifting head high, with a relaxed body, that will rapidly increase appetite. Excellent before dinner and in the evening.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GMO Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.