About this product

Packed with broad-spectrum terpenes (that some report as garlic mushrooms and onions) in an Apollo 710 Pod geared to bring out full terpene flavor. GMO Cookies Live Resin is a pleasure for the nose and body. Known as deeply pain relieving without immediately putting users to sleep, this in-house extract offering boasts an uplifting head high, with a relaxed body, that will rapidly increase appetite. Excellent before dinner and in the evening.