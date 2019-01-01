Grandpa Larry Shatter
Item 9 Labs Shatter is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. Item 9 Labs Shatter comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.
Grandpa Larry OG
An instant classic from top tier genetics, Grandpa Larry OG is the next elite OG strain. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. With clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing effect, this strain can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.