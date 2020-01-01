Grape Diamond Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g
About this product
Featuring a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones, this fresh-frozen and immediately processed oil gives you all the richness of flower without unnecessary plant material. With a lofty high best anytime except before bed, this Pink Grapefruit X Memberberry cross will has users full of all-day whimsy.
About this strain
Grape Diamonds
Crossed with the Pink Grapefruit pheno of Memberberry, consumers can expect a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones from this unique strain. Its lofty high will have you in a whimsical mood from sunup to sundown.