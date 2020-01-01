 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Grape Diamond Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Grape Diamond Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Grape Diamond Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

About this product

Featuring a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones, this fresh-frozen and immediately processed oil gives you all the richness of flower without unnecessary plant material. With a lofty high best anytime except before bed, this Pink Grapefruit X Memberberry cross will has users full of all-day whimsy.

About this strain

Grape Diamonds

Grape Diamonds

Crossed with the Pink Grapefruit pheno of Memberberry, consumers can expect a grape skunk aroma with tart grapefruit and gas undertones from this unique strain. Its lofty high will have you in a whimsical mood from sunup to sundown.

About this brand

