Headband Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 Labs
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Packed with freshly harvested flower that is immediately extracted in-house into broad-spectrum flavor, Headband Live Resin Pod is sure to knock your socks off. The pungent lemon and sour fuel smell blends the pleasant cranial hug of Headband with an energetic cerebral kick and relaxed body. Housed in an Apollo 710 Pod ideal for anyone looking for an all-over high that hits big. This is the choice for patients looking for potent effects alongside powerful taste.
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.