  GMO Cookies flower

GMO Cookies flower

by Item 9 Labs

GMO Cookies flower

About this product

Leading with pepper followed by citrus and herbal aromas, GMO Cookies is bred from Chemdog X GSC. Also known as Garlic Cookies, expect a diesel whiff with coffee and fruit notes, alongside sweet earth. This indica is well known for its pain relief without massive drowsiness.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Divine Genetics, GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a powerful indica-dominant cross between two famous strains: Chemdog and GSC. Its Chemdawg ancestry provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is celebrated for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.