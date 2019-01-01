 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jabba's Stash Crumble

Jabba's Stash Crumble

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Solvent Jabba's Stash Crumble

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The crumble extracted in our lab is a brittle, yet moist, sand like concentrate that has a honeycomb texture to it. Like shatter, crumble is achieved through extraction processes that create a highly concentrated form of cannabis oil. Crumble is oaf a much softer consistency, while also remaining brittle enough to crumble in the palm of your hand. Our crumble is not only as potent as shatter, testing between 60%-85% total cannabinoids but offers an intense taste of full terpene flavor as well. Patients looking for an intense, tasty, heightened way to medicate will prefer this form of cannabis. Item 9 Labs Crumble comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jabba's Stash

Jabba's Stash

Bodhi Seeds crossed Bubba Kush and Snow Lotus to create Jabba’s Stash, a funky smelling indica. Big buds come covered in trichomes and wispy orange pistils. Offering notes of coffee, elderberry, butterscotch, and a bitter funk, Jabba’s Stash is sure to surprise you with its unique flavor profile. The contemplative high will let you to sink deeply into the couch.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo