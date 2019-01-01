Jabba's Stash Crumble
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The crumble extracted in our lab is a brittle, yet moist, sand like concentrate that has a honeycomb texture to it. Like shatter, crumble is achieved through extraction processes that create a highly concentrated form of cannabis oil. Crumble is oaf a much softer consistency, while also remaining brittle enough to crumble in the palm of your hand. Our crumble is not only as potent as shatter, testing between 60%-85% total cannabinoids but offers an intense taste of full terpene flavor as well. Patients looking for an intense, tasty, heightened way to medicate will prefer this form of cannabis. Item 9 Labs Crumble comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Jabba's Stash
Bodhi Seeds crossed Bubba Kush and Snow Lotus to create Jabba’s Stash, a funky smelling indica. Big buds come covered in trichomes and wispy orange pistils. Offering notes of coffee, elderberry, butterscotch, and a bitter funk, Jabba’s Stash is sure to surprise you with its unique flavor profile. The contemplative high will let you to sink deeply into the couch.