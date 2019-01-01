About this product

The crumble extracted in our lab is a brittle, yet moist, sand like concentrate that has a honeycomb texture to it. Like shatter, crumble is achieved through extraction processes that create a highly concentrated form of cannabis oil. Crumble is oaf a much softer consistency, while also remaining brittle enough to crumble in the palm of your hand. Our crumble is not only as potent as shatter, testing between 60%-85% total cannabinoids but offers an intense taste of full terpene flavor as well. Patients looking for an intense, tasty, heightened way to medicate will prefer this form of cannabis. Item 9 Labs Crumble comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.