  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Khalifa Kush Apollo Live Resin pod (Tryke collaboration) - 0.6g

Khalifa Kush Apollo Live Resin pod (Tryke collaboration) - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Tryke, a cannabis company with a small digital footprint but a large digital one, is well known in both Nevada and AZ for both its stupendous Khalifa Kush strained licensed with Wiz Khalifa and its broad array of high-end flower and premium concentrates. With a sour lemon nose opening to pine, Khalifa Kush’s active cerebral buzz makes it perfect for morning and daytime use with a heady experience without any fogginess.

About this strain

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG,  is a hybrid that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.