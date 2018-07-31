rrath26
on July 31st, 2018
The name definitely fits, heavy hitter for sure but so smooth and sweet! 10/10 recommend for your bed time bowls!
Item 9 Labs offers Kimbo Kush as the answer to your Indica-dominant cannabis prayers. This berry-sweet cultivar tastes like fresh mango and encourages a heavy helping of relaxed sleepiness. After a few tokes, pain and anxiety become things of the past and make way for soothing, restful sleep. Indica dominant: Blackberry Kush X Starfighter.
Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for.