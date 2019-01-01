About this product
The flowers of L.A. Affie can be described as hashy with a hint of fruit notes - much like a current. The high is happy and relaxed and great for daytime or nighttime use.
About this strain
OG LA Affie
OG LA Affie from DNA Genetics is a pure indica variety best known for parenting the famed LA Confidential. This indica powerhouse is chosen by many patients treating pain and insomnia because OG LA Affie provides an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz. The aroma is a subtle blend of earthy and sweet, similar to that of its LA Confidential offspring.