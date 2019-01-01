 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
L.A. Affie

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower L.A. Affie

About this product

The flowers of L.A. Affie can be described as hashy with a hint of fruit notes - much like a current. The high is happy and relaxed and great for daytime or nighttime use.

About this strain

OG LA Affie

OG LA Affie

OG LA Affie from DNA Genetics is a pure indica variety best known for parenting the famed LA Confidential. This indica powerhouse is chosen by many patients treating pain and insomnia because OG LA Affie provides an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz. The aroma is a subtle blend of earthy and sweet, similar to that of its LA Confidential offspring.

About this brand

