Lake of Fire Badder

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Solvent Lake of Fire Badder

About this product

About this strain

Lake of Fire

Lake of Fire is a hybrid of Gorilla Glue #4 and Kobain Kush bred by Red Eyed Genetics. The result is a heavily frosted, chocolate, and pine flavored mixture of diesel fumes that produce balanced effects that stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. The influence of Kobain Kush genetics adds vigor and minimizes difficulty in cultivating a spinoff of the award-winning Gorilla Glue #4. 

About this brand

