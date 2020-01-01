Lake of Fire Shatter
Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.
Lake of Fire
Lake of Fire is a hybrid of Gorilla Glue #4 and Kobain Kush bred by Red Eyed Genetics. The result is a heavily frosted, chocolate, and pine flavored mixture of diesel fumes that produce balanced effects that stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. The influence of Kobain Kush genetics adds vigor and minimizes difficulty in cultivating a spinoff of the award-winning Gorilla Glue #4.