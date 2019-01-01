 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Cake Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g

Lemon Cake Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Solvent Lemon Cake Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lemon Cake Live Resin Sugar Wax 1g by Item 9 Labs

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo