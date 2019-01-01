Lemon Skunk Badder
About this product
Badder is a creamy and buttery soft like wax. The texture is created when cannabinoids that have been extracted start to crystallize. Those cannabinoids are purged at a high temperature while being whipped to create a batter like consistency. Our budder is one of the top sellers in our product suite. High terps and consistent potency between 75-85% make it a top choice for patients. Item 9 Labs Budder comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.
About this strain
Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.