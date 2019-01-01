 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Lemon Skunk Badder

Lemon Skunk Badder

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Badder is a creamy and buttery soft like wax. The texture is created when cannabinoids that have been extracted start to crystallize. Those cannabinoids are purged at a high temperature while being whipped to create a batter like consistency. Our budder is one of the top sellers in our product suite. High terps and consistent potency between 75-85% make it a top choice for patients. Item 9 Labs Budder comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

