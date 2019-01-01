About this product

Badder is a creamy and buttery soft like wax. The texture is created when cannabinoids that have been extracted start to crystallize. Those cannabinoids are purged at a high temperature while being whipped to create a batter like consistency. Our budder is one of the top sellers in our product suite. High terps and consistent potency between 75-85% make it a top choice for patients. Item 9 Labs Budder comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.