  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon Tree Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

Lemon Tree Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Available in an Apollo 710 Pod featuring broad-spectrum flavor from in-house extracted, fresh-harvested flower, Lemon Tree Live Resin is a great introductory strain. This balanced hybrid offers both a relaxed body without drowsiness and a calm mind without a huge cerebral kick, making it suitable for daytime use for anyone looking for relief from life’s daily stressors.

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo