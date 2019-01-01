Lemon Tree Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g
About this product
Available in an Apollo 710 Pod featuring broad-spectrum flavor from in-house extracted, fresh-harvested flower, Lemon Tree Live Resin is a great introductory strain. This balanced hybrid offers both a relaxed body without drowsiness and a calm mind without a huge cerebral kick, making it suitable for daytime use for anyone looking for relief from life’s daily stressors.
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.