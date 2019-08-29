Anilay12
on August 29th, 2019
seems interesting, will be trying
from Item 9 Labson October 8th, 2019
Let us know how it goes!
Item 9 Labs Shatter is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. Item 9 Labs Shatter comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.
on August 22nd, 2019
I’m a MMJ patient. I’ve tries probably, 10, different strains since being in the program. My Preference is pretty much any Sativia products..... I find this Lemon Tree is nice, I felt a sense of relief from the top of my head to the tip of my toes.... For a Hybrid I give it a 9 out 10 Id get it again. Thanks again y’all 💚🌿 Susan Sykes Key West and Pensacola
This strain is great! Thanks for your review.
on February 9th, 2019
Extremely relaxing worth the try for PTSD.
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.