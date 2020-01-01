 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Lychee Delta 8 cartridge - 0.5g

Lychee Delta 8 cartridge - 0.5g

by Item 9 Labs

Lychee blends sweet citrus with just a touch of rosewater sure to find that sweet spot between relaxed body feels & a slight but noticeable cerebral boost. Item 9 Labs Delta 8 cartridges provide many of the same effects as “regular” Delta 9 THC while offering all-day productivity, whole-body relief, and help with social anxiety. Perfect for those looking for something in between CBD and typical THC distillate — helping with queasiness while providing an appetite boost.

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.