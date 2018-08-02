jshmontoya
on August 2nd, 2018
I love everything in regards to this strain. From the citrus aroma, smooth taste, and an even euphoric feeling which manages to leave me feeling energized while relaxed.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
These terpene-rich deep green nugs are lit with bright orange hairs with an orange aroma that shines even brighter. Pack a bowl of this Hybrid strain and let the nutty orange flavors travel up the neck of the bong then set a tangy tingle on your tongue. This flavor packed strain offers up an overwhelming orange zest perfume and leaves users locked in a euphoric comatose. These terpene-rich deep green nugs are lit with bright orange hairs with an orange aroma that shines even brighter. Indica-Dominant: Girl Scout Cookies X Mandarin Sunset
Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.