About this product

These terpene-rich deep green nugs are lit with bright orange hairs with an orange aroma that shines even brighter. Pack a bowl of this Hybrid strain and let the nutty orange flavors travel up the neck of the bong then set a tangy tingle on your tongue. This flavor packed strain offers up an overwhelming orange zest perfume and leaves users locked in a euphoric comatose. These terpene-rich deep green nugs are lit with bright orange hairs with an orange aroma that shines even brighter. Indica-Dominant: Girl Scout Cookies X Mandarin Sunset