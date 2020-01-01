About this product

Created from fresh-frozen flower, processed, and then added to pods specifically designed for Item 9 Labs oil viscosity, diesel and sweet citrus leads to the nose with Mandarin Cookies. This Forum Cut Cookies X Mandarin Sunset cross is a multiple award winner, with a sedate and calming high that relaxes but won't knock you out. Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.