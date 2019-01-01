 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Solvent Mandarin Sunset Shatter

About this product

Get your daily dose of Vitamin C when you dab on Item 9 Labs Mandarin Sunset Shatter. This balanced Hybrid numbs the body and offers up therapeutic relief from inflammation and muscle spasms. The flavors of Mandarin Sunset Shatter express notes of tangerine and spicy pepper flavors followed by aromatic mix of citrus. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.

About this strain

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

About this brand

