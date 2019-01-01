About this product

Get your daily dose of Vitamin C when you dab on Item 9 Labs Mandarin Sunset Shatter. This balanced Hybrid numbs the body and offers up therapeutic relief from inflammation and muscle spasms. The flavors of Mandarin Sunset Shatter express notes of tangerine and spicy pepper flavors followed by aromatic mix of citrus. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.