Mango Melon Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
About this product
With sweet mango and melon upfront opening to a fruity, earthy Kush, these cartridges are ideal for relaxing afternoons. Created from organically grown, botanically derived terpenes blended with cannabis derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, Mango Melon Kush Broad Spectrum cartridges offer a fruity uplift without too much sedation.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
About this strain
Mango Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
