Bow down to the gravitating force of Item 9 Master Bubba. This mega mighty Indica-dominant strain offers up a body buzz that subjects users to fall under a heavy sedation. As the Master of all the Bubbas, this big guy offers excellent insomnia relief. The pungent blend of skunky flavors with surprise you when it fades into a spicy herbal blend. This sense strain will teach you a thing or two about stress control and enlighten you with euphoria.
Master Bubba is the perfect strain for those looking for true indica effects. Bred from Master Kush and Bubba Kush, it’s popular for the treatment of pain, stress and insomnia thanks to the strong body sedation it provides. Master Bubba plants flower at 8 to 9 weeks with smaller, dense buds that can have a fruity, musky aroma. Kush earthiness is the main note in its smooth flavor. This strain can be very potent, making it best in the evening or as a nightcap.