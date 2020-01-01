Mimosa Distillate Pod
About this product
With organic terpenes tasting and smelling of citrus, sweet, and orange mixed with Item 9 Labs distillate house in an Apollo 710 Pod geared specifically for our oil viscosity, Mimosa is known to give euphoric focus and a mood boost. Best used as a daytime pick me up, its happy, relaxed, and uplifted effects make it great for depression, stress, pain, fatigue, and even nausea.
About this strain
Mimosa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.