 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mimosa Distillate Pod

Mimosa Distillate Pod

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Mimosa Distillate Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

With organic terpenes tasting and smelling of citrus, sweet, and orange mixed with Item 9 Labs distillate house in an Apollo 710 Pod geared specifically for our oil viscosity, Mimosa is known to give euphoric focus and a mood boost. Best used as a daytime pick me up, its happy, relaxed, and uplifted effects make it great for depression, stress, pain, fatigue, and even nausea.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo