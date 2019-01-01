 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Moby Dick Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

Moby Dick Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Moby Dick Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

About this product

Well known for its powerful cerebral stimulation, Moby Dick Live Resin is an all-encompassing strain offering giggles, creativity, relaxation, munchies, some couch lock, and then sleep. Extracted in-house and available in an Apollo 710 Pod offering broad-spectrum flavor that hits while fitting in the palm of your hand. Suitable for afternoon and evening use by experienced users looking for it all.

About this strain

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick is a high-THC cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a favorite among growers. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is sweet citrus from its Haze genetics, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus notes.

About this brand

