About this product

Named after Rocky Mountain National Park mountains ever covered in snow, Never Summer Kush is a Southern California Master Kush X Ultraviolet OG cross that's said to be too powerful to use before operating heavy machinery. Dominated by Face Off OG, expect to smell Lemon OG, Misty Master Kush, and a landrace purple and gas whiff. Fresh-frozen and immediately processed, Never Summer Kush is an indica that fits in your pocket, perfect for stony afternoons and evenings.