This Death Star X SFV OG cross offers soaring, euphoric cerebral effects without negative or racing thoughts, while sending your body deep in the couch. Created from fresh-frozen cannabis that's processed immediately and added to a pod that hits like a rig in your pocket, Obi Wan OG is known to be good for insomnia, muscle spasms, cramps, chronic stress, depression, and pain. Its sweet skunky citrus nose offers an earthy rich diesel exhale, with a pungent aroma with spicy herb and sharp citrus notes.