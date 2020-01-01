 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Obi Wan OG Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Obi Wan OG Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Obi Wan OG Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This Death Star X SFV OG cross offers soaring, euphoric cerebral effects without negative or racing thoughts, while sending your body deep in the couch. Created from fresh-frozen cannabis that's processed immediately and added to a pod that hits like a rig in your pocket, Obi Wan OG is known to be good for insomnia, muscle spasms, cramps, chronic stress, depression, and pain. Its sweet skunky citrus nose offers an earthy rich diesel exhale, with a pungent aroma with spicy herb and sharp citrus notes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo