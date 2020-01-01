About this product

Old Fashioned tastes of sweet anise, a hint of bitters, complemented with citrus and cherry notes — all the enjoyment without worrying about a hangover. This smooth sipper packs all of the taste you’ve come to know and cherish, but without having to clean the tumbler, find ingredients, or worry about a bar tab. This slightly oakey Old Fashioned pairs well with salty pretzels and bubbly water. Each flavor is crafted from organic fruit and botanically derived terpenes carefully mixed with 100% solvent-free distillate. The Item 9 Labs' Cocktails mixology team is proud to deliver your favorite summertime drinks in the palm of your hand The 280mAh breath-activated battery lasts for about 300 puffs between recharges, ensuring your battery lasts longer than the oil does. Each Item 9 Labs’ Cocktails disposable is filled with 300 mg of Item 9 Labs premium distillate patients trust and love.