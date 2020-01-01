 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Old Fashioned Cocktails Vape Pen

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Old Fashioned tastes of sweet anise, a hint of bitters, complemented with citrus and cherry notes — all the enjoyment without worrying about a hangover. This smooth sipper packs all of the taste you’ve come to know and cherish, but without having to clean the tumbler, find ingredients, or worry about a bar tab. This slightly oakey Old Fashioned pairs well with salty pretzels and bubbly water. Each flavor is crafted from organic fruit and botanically derived terpenes carefully mixed with 100% solvent-free distillate. The Item 9 Labs' Cocktails mixology team is proud to deliver your favorite summertime drinks in the palm of your hand The 280mAh breath-activated battery lasts for about 300 puffs between recharges, ensuring your battery lasts longer than the oil does. Each Item 9 Labs’ Cocktails disposable is filled with 300 mg of Item 9 Labs premium distillate patients trust and love.

About this brand

