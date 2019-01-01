 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Cookies

by Item 9 Labs

Orange Cookies is a cross between Orange Juice and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). The strain has a strong and sweet citrusy aroma. The high produces a euphoric cerebral buzz, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

