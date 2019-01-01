Orange Cookies Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g
About this product
Packed full of broad-spectrum citrus flavors in an Apollo 710 Pod engineered specifically for Item 9 Labs oil and extracted in-house, Orange Cookies Live Resin is as close to biting into an orange as you can get. Ideal for evening and nighttime use, it induces a moderate cerebral euphoria with mild body relaxation, prompting both giggles and chattiness. It’s an excellent choice for low-key nights in with friends and family.
About this strain
Orange Cookies
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.