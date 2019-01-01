About this product

Packed full of broad-spectrum citrus flavors in an Apollo 710 Pod engineered specifically for Item 9 Labs oil and extracted in-house, Orange Cookies Live Resin is as close to biting into an orange as you can get. Ideal for evening and nighttime use, it induces a moderate cerebral euphoria with mild body relaxation, prompting both giggles and chattiness. It’s an excellent choice for low-key nights in with friends and family.