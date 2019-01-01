 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Cookies Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Packed full of broad-spectrum citrus flavors in an Apollo 710 Pod engineered specifically for Item 9 Labs oil and extracted in-house, Orange Cookies Live Resin is as close to biting into an orange as you can get. Ideal for evening and nighttime use, it induces a moderate cerebral euphoria with mild body relaxation, prompting both giggles and chattiness. It’s an excellent choice for low-key nights in with friends and family.

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

