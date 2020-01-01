 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Original Glue Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

The Apollo 710 pod hits like a dab rig on the go. Its ceramic coil, two temperature settings, and warm-up mode ensures an efficient, clean hit every pull. Item 9 Labs Original Glue has top-charting potencies and physical, euphoric relief. This heavy-hitter flower stinks of coffee grounds and sour skunk, unmistakable and enticing in its terpene profile. A taste of Original Glue's sour flavors makes the mind race with a rushing buzz before the body descends into a resounding stoniness.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.