 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Orion

Orion

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Vaping Vape Pens Orion

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Orion 710, with a magnetized attachment, battery indicator light, and adjusted voltage settings, is for those seeking a powerful & straightforward vaping experience. It's easily swappable pods, filled with live resin blends, are designed to keep you Grounded, propelled into Orbit, or launched into the Beyond. One automatic temperature setting, with a five-second cut off to ensure proper heating, ensures consistent dosing via a device crafted from the inside out to best suit those using it. Grounded: Indica-heavy blend goes deep into the body while offering relaxation & washing away stress. Orbit: Hybrid blend with balanced body & cerebral effects, uplifting moods while offering body calmness. Beyond: Sativa blend launches higher than ever before, engineered for a euphoric journey inspiring creativity & wonder.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review