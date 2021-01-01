About this product

The Orion 710, with a magnetized attachment, battery indicator light, and adjusted voltage settings, is for those seeking a powerful & straightforward vaping experience. It's easily swappable pods, filled with live resin blends, are designed to keep you Grounded, propelled into Orbit, or launched into the Beyond. One automatic temperature setting, with a five-second cut off to ensure proper heating, ensures consistent dosing via a device crafted from the inside out to best suit those using it. Grounded: Indica-heavy blend goes deep into the body while offering relaxation & washing away stress. Orbit: Hybrid blend with balanced body & cerebral effects, uplifting moods while offering body calmness. Beyond: Sativa blend launches higher than ever before, engineered for a euphoric journey inspiring creativity & wonder.